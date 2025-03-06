TRP Ratings 6 March: Udne Ki Aasha Is No 1 Show; Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Take Next Two Spots

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 8 of 2025, 6 March 2025 give us just that!! Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) holds on to the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 2.3 and shows a rise. Anupamaa (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot with 2.2 TVR followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) taking the 3rd spot with a TVR of 2.1. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) is back in the reckoning again, with a rise in TRP and securing a TVR of 2.0.

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) which opened with a TVR of 2.0 last week, sees a slight drop and secures a TVR of 1.9 this week. Jhanak (Star Plus) is the next with a TVR of 1.8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) secures 1.7 TVR along with Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors). Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Parineetii, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors shows have a TVR of 1.4, with Mannat seeing a rise. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) also secure a TVR of 1.4.

Megha Barsenge (Colors) has a TVR of 1.2. Ram Bhavan (Colors), Vasudha and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV) and Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV shows Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Bhagya Lakshmi secure a TVR of 1.0. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) drops soon after the leap to get a TVR of 0.9.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!