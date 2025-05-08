TRP Ratings 8 May: Udne Ki Aasha And Anupamaa Share The No. 1 Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 17 of 2025, 8 May 2025 give us just that!! Well, the cricketing fever of IPL 2025 has intensified with the run to the Playoffs being on the grabs, and its repercussions can be seen in the slight dip in ratings of many shows. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) and Anupamaa (Star Plus) jointly share the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 1.9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot with a TVR of 1.8. Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) jumps to the No. 3 spot owing to the drop in ratings of other top-rated shows. Jaadu Teri Nazar secures a TVR of 1.6.

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar and Mangal Lakshmi (both Colors) see a big drop in ratings and are tied with Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) with a TVR of 1.5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah betters its ratings when compared to last week.

Jhanak (Star Plus) is next with a TVR of 1.4 followed by Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) with a TVR of. 1.3. Zee TV’s Vasudha is the next with a TVR of 1.2. Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Colors shows Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav share the next spot with a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV shows Parineetii and Ram Bhavan, along with Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagyalakshmi have a TVR of 1.0.

New launch of Colors, Meri Bhavya Life opens with an average score of 0.9.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!