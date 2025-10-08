Tu Juliet Jatt Di Cast, Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, And More

Colors TV is all set for a brand new show, Tu Juliet Jatt Di, by the popular television stars Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited. As the release date of the show is nearing, check out the full details about it below.

Promo

The latest promo of Tu Juliet Jatt Di sparks curiosity and excitement as it introduces the ‘Ladaku’ Jatt and the ‘Padhaku’ Heer, who are stark opposites to each other but are tied in a relationship of marriage. However, both hide their marriage at college, turning this story into a hit.

View Instagram Post 1: Tu Juliet Jatt Di Cast, Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, And More

Main Cast

1) Sayed Raza Ahmed

Sayed has worked on projects like Crashh, Dirty Work, and others. He is now all set to lead the Colors TV show as Jatt in Tu Juliet Jatt Di.

2) Jaspreet Kaur

Gorgeous actress Jasmeet Kaur, who enjoys an impressive fandom on social media, will now win hearts with her role as Heer in Colors TV’s new show Tu Juliet Jatt Di as the female lead.

3) Sangita Ghosh

Sangita Ghosh is a seasoned actress who has appeared in shows and films, including Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Sadaa Suhagan, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, and others. She will appear in the new show in a key role.

Other Cast

1) Shefali Rana

Having been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Ishq Subhan Allah, Choti Sarrdaarni, Doli Armano Ki, and others. Recently, she was seen in Badall Pe Paon Hai, and now she will appear in the new show Tu Juliet Jatt Di in a pivotal role.

2) Bhavnaa Ajwani

Actress Bhavnaa is a new actress in the town. She is all set to win hearts with her appearance in the new show Tu Juliet Jatt Di.

3) Naveen Saini

Naveen is a well-known actor and has worked in several shows like Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai and others. With the new show, the actor will appear in a key role.

4) Armaan Gumber

Actor Armaan has been part of several shows and has now joined the show Tu Juliet Jatt Di. No details about his character are available.

Release Date, Time, And OTT Platform

Tu Juliet Jatt Di is a Colors TV show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited. The show is all set to launch on October 27, 2025, and will air at 7:00 PM. You can watch the show on the Colors TV channel or stream online on the OTT platform JioHotstar.