Tumm Se Tumm Tak Beats Popular Serials To Claim Top 5 TRP Spot, Niharika Chouksey Reacts

The newly launched Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has marked a new milestone as it secured a position in the top five of the TRP chart this week. Not only that, but the show also left popular shows behind to claim its spot in the top five.

This week’s TRP ratings have surprised fans with major shake-ups, with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 trying to regain its momentum. However, the show that really impressed viewers turned out to be Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak, as the show secured its position at spot 5 in the top five of the TRP chart, leaving behind popular shows like Udne Ki Aasha on StarPlus and Mangal Lakshmi on Colors.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak ranked at the top with a TVR of 1.6, according to the channel-wise TRP chart. However, this was the lowest the show earned since its premiere, as the Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey-starrer show has been consistent, securing a 1.7 TVR every week. However, the show bounced back, securing 1.8 TVR this week.

Celebrating the success of the show, producer Prateek Sharma, along with the cast of the show, Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey, visited a Devi’s temple to seek blessings. Sharad Kelkar shared a glimpse of the place on his Instagram story.

On the other hand, actress Dolly Chawla, who plays the role of Meera, shared a cute behind-the-scenes with Sharad and Niharika and penned a gratitude note saying, “Thank you for all your love.” Sharad and Niharika both re-shared the story on their social media.