Tumm Se Tumm Tak Written Update 9 October 2025: Arya Breaks Anu’s Fast, Gunman Takes Aim To Attack

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Anu (Niharika Chouksey) eagerly awaiting Arya’s (Sharad Kelkar) arrival. However, Simran tells her that Arya might not come, but Anu keeps her faith. On the other hand, Jalandar’s men keep an eye on Arya. Arya disguises herself as a delivery boy to meet Anu, as he has promised her.

Today, episode 95 airing on 9 October begins with Arya coming out of his house fooling his bodyguards disguised as a delivery boy. Taking the delivery boy’s scooter, Arya heads to meet Anu. On the other hand, Pushpa feels dizzy and wonders when the moon will come up as she cannot stand hungry anymore.

As the moon comes up, but Arya doesn’t show up, Simran tells Anu to eat something, as she has been starving the whole day. Anu, upset in the moment, decides to go, but Arya holds her hand and appears in front of her with a smile. Anu smiles in joy and takes Arya on the terrace to complete the Karva Chauth ritual. Anu makes Arya drink water with her hand, and so Arya breaks Anu’s fast, completing the Karva Chauth ritual.

However, amidst the heartfelt moment between Arya and Anu, Jalandar’s man targets Arya, aiming his gun at him to kill him. Arya and Anu, who enjoy the romantic gestures, are unaware of the hidden danger lurking around.

Will Arya become the victim of a gunman’s attack, or will Anu save him unknowingly?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.