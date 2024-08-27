Television | TV News

Mishmee Das, a popular TV actress, has shared a harrowing experience of molestation and harassment on social media, claiming she was physically stopped, threatened, and photographed by a woman and her husband on a busy street in South Kolkata.

Mishmee Das is an Indian model and television actress who works in Bengali and Hindi television and films. She started her career as a model. She is known for her portrayals in Rajjotok, Premer Phaande, Gachkouto, Buro Sadhu, Jiyon Kathi, and many others, mostly in negative roles.

TV actress Mishmee Das has come forward with a shocking account of molestation and harassment she faced on a busy street in South Kolkata. According to her, the incident occurred when she was leaving for an event, and her mother and a relative were entering their house in Garia. A woman and her husband had parked their car in front of the house, blocking the gate, and refused to move it despite her mother’s request.

The situation escalated when the woman started abusing and threatening Mishmee’s mother. Mishmee intervened, taking a picture of the car’s number plate, further agitated the woman. She physically stopped Mishmee from entering her car, demanded she delete the photo, and even took a picture of Mishmee, threatening to ruin her career in the film industry.

The actress claimed that the couple continued to abuse her mother and others for 20 minutes before the police arrived. Even in front of the officer, they threatened to harm her career. Mishmee expressed her concern about safety in the city, wondering how she could feel secure when such incidents happen right outside her home. She thanked her mother for being present during the incident, saying it could have been worse if she weren’t there.