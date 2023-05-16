ADVERTISEMENT
TV couple Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode expecting twins

Popular TV couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode confirmed that they are expecting twin babies. Pankhuri revealed that Gautam wanted to keep the news private, and only their families knew about it.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 15:57:14
Popular TV couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, who are set to become parents, are on cloud nine as the two are expecting twins. As per reports in Etimes TV, parents-to-be Pankhuri-Gautam confirmed that they are expecting twin babies. Pankhuri revealed that Gautam wanted to keep the news private, and only their families knew about it. She shared that whenever someone asked her about the baby, she always felt like saying ‘babies’.

Pankhuri, who is in her third trimester, revealed how she got to know about the twins. She said, “When I was shooting in December, I did a test and came to know that I was pregnant but the doctor did not call me immediately for a test or a scan. I continued shooting and then had some complications, due to which Gautam and I had to rush to the doctor. And at that time, while the doctor was examining me, he said, ‘I have to congratulate you twice,’ and I replied saying, ‘I knew it’. I had manifested this. I used to often tell Gautam how it would be great to have twins… we don’t have to get pregnant again and in one pregnancy, you get two babies. So, when the doctor informed, I was extremely happy and felt blessed. Gautam, who was sitting behind me, looking at the monitor, was spellbound and had no words.”

Pankhuri also had a baby shower function, talking about the same, she said, “It was a private function, and we had families travelling from Delhi and Lucknow to share our happiness. Everyone was very happy and we enjoyed a lot.”

Congratulations to the couple!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

