UK Ratings Update: Utsav Plus & ZEE TV See Impressive Rise In Monday Viewership

Indian entertainment channels continue to win hearts in the UK, and the latest Monday ratings witnessed a significant rise in the viewership in both the channels, Utsav Plus (Star Plus in India) and Zee TV. As per the reports, Utsav Plus always topped in terms of viewership, but this time, both the channels have seen an impressive rise.

As a leading entertainment channel in the UK, Utsav Plus won hearts with its daily dose of drama. The channel witnessed a rise of 0.23 percent, with the top show, Anupamaa, witnessing viewership of 41000 viewers, followed by Advocate Anjali Awasthi with viewership of 38,000.

On the other hand, Zee TV witnessed a rise of 0.8 percent in the UK. The newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak took the first spot, and Vasudha was second, with both shows gaining viewership of 12000.

With this impressive rise in viewership, one can expect Zee TV’s full-fledged comeback into the top five in the TRP ratings. Produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, the new show Tumm Se Tumm Tak is holding all the hopes as viewers are loving the unique love story of Anu and Arya portrayed by Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar.

At the same time, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa reigns as the forever favorite among viewers.

What new twists the TRP ratings take this week will be interesting to see.