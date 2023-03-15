India Today Group’s, digital news channel- UP Tak is all set to organize one of the biggest festival, UP Tak Utsav, in Ayodhya. This two-day fest will witness engaging sessions with political leaders, spiritual gurus along with poetry and musical performances by popular artists.

The festival on 17th & 18th March,2023 will have speakers and artists from different genres. The list includes deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & Brijesh Pathak along with names like Maithili Thakur, Shadab band, Malini Awasthi , Jaivijay Sachan, Anamika Amber, Gauranga Das , Manoj Munteshar, Jaya Kishori, to name a few personalities, who will be on stage at UP Tak Utsav.

Commenting on the event, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, TAK channels says, ‘This event is a testimony to the popularity and the support that UP Tak has received from its viewers. Through this endeavor, our aim is to further strengthen connect with viewers and give them a different experience rich with cultural heritage of the state”.

The event will LIVE telecast on our website www.uptak.in along with all the social media platforms including Facebook & YouTube.

Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “UP Tak has seen an exponential growth. It has a fan base of close to 8 million across all social media platforms. This initiative is to show our commitment towards our viewers and give them an essence of festivities.”

The schedule for the performances at UP Tak Utsav are mentioned below:

For entry you can walk-in or register via https://utsav.uptak.in/