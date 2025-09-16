Vicky Jain Shares Meme Mocking Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal’s ‘Fake Wealth’ Display

Bigg Boss 19 has got everyone talking on the internet with the variety of contestants, among which social media personality Tanya Mittal is one who has not just left the contestants confused and crazy but also the audience with her ‘fake wealth’ display. This has also led to several memes on social media about Tanya’s wealth and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain has joined the trend, mocking Tanya’s show-off game.

On his Instagram story, Vicky posted a meme which mocks Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal for her ‘fake wealth’ display, comparing her behavior with Vicky Jain, who is truly wealthy in real life. The post says, “How an actual Arabpati acts about their generational wealth VS how a phenku liar acts about their family wealth.”

Check here –

Vicky shared the hilarious post with sarcastic smilies with which the viewers can relate.

Tanya Mittal keeps telling about her rich family and the immense wealth she claims to have. Housemates often make fun of her by showing off her wealth while many ask if she is lying.

Well, the truth about Tanya’s wealth has become a hot topic on the internet with many exposing her house and business. However, only Tanya knows the truth.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain is a businessman with businesses in sectors like coal (trading, washeries, and logistics), real estate, power generation, and diamonds in the family company named Mahavir Inspire Group.