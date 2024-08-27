Television | TV News

The moment of truth is here! Barsha from Neem Phooler Modhu, Rohini from Kon Gopone Mon Bheseche, Kaushiki from Jagaddhatri, and Sritama from Mithai - The suspense is killing us. Who will emerge as the winner in the race of the best sister-in-law in Zee Bangla, as voted by you in a recent Facebook poll?

In a recent Facebook poll conducted by a serial-loving netizen, four beloved sister-in-law characters from Zee Bangla serials vied for the title of best sister-in-law. The contestants were Barsha from Neem Phooler Modhu, Rohini from Kon Gopone Mon Bheseche, Kaushiki from Jagaddhatri, and Sritama from Mithai, all of whom have captured the hearts of the audiences.

1.Barsha (Shaili Bhattacharjee)- He sweet and caring sister-in-law from Neem Phooler Modhu, has been a fan favorite since the beginning of the serial. She has stood by her brother-in-law, Parna, through thick and thin despite facing opposition from her family.

2.Rohini (Mishmee Das )- The brave and loyal sister-in-law from Kon Gopone Mon Bheseche, has also won hearts with her repeated support for Shyamli. Her courage in the face of danger has been inspiring, and her dedication to her brother-in-law is unwavering.

3.Kaushiki (Rupsha Chakraborty)- The popular sister-in-law from Jagaddhatri, has been a standout character in the serial. In terms of her presence and impact, she has often surpassed the lead character, Jass Sanyal. Her unwavering support for Jagaddhatri has been remarkable, and she has never hesitated to stand up for her, even when it means going against her own family.

4.Sritama (Diya Mukherjee )- The calm and polite sister-in-law from Mithai, has also been a fan favorite. Despite her gentle nature, she has shown immense courage and strength in supporting her brother-in-law, Siddharth, and has even fought with her grandfather when necessary.

Ultimately, Kaushiki from Jagaddhatri emerged as the winner, receiving the most votes from the audience. Her popularity and impact on the serial have been undeniable, and she has truly earned the title of the best sister-in-law in Zee Bangla.