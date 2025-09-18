Why StarPlus Continues To Rule TRPs Over Sony And Zee TV In Hindi GEC Ratings

With the changing entertainment ecosystem, survival for a long time has become the biggest challenge in Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel), but StarPlus maintains its position at the top and stands strong in every storm. What’s surprising is that StarPlus never fails to secure its position in the top 3 spot, leaving Sony TV, Sony SAB, Zee TV, and Colors behind in the league.

Decoding StarPlus’s Secret To Rule

According to the recent BARC data, Anupamaa emerges as the undisputed leader, securing TRPs above 2.2, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai further solidifies its prime time dominance. And the return of StarPlus’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has just made it sure that 2025 belongs to StarPlus.

Despite Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surprising everyone by taking the first spot in June and July, proving its capability, StarPlus show Anupamaa regained its position soon, reigning since then.

Sony TV and Sony SAB are known for their comedy and reality shows, but they fail to maintain a steady balance throughout the week in terms of TRP. On the other hand, Zee TV shows are doing well but fail to surpass StarPlus in the number game. In contrast, the new show Tumm Se Tumm Tak has brought the channel back in the top 5 after a long time. In contrast, Colors TV is also performing well, but it lacks consistency in the TRP chart.

Take a look at the TRP chart-

StarPlus’s success secret lies in its strategic programming, relatable content, impactful sequence, strong female-led narratives, and its ability to bring twists in line with current trends. And not just that, but all the shows give some message or lesson to the viewers, from discussing women’s empowerment, child trafficking, women’s rights, and more.

Along with that, StarPlus has strong shows in its prime time, including Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Udne Ki Aasha, and other shows.

Overall, in today’s time, the audience’s mood changes easily, but shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 enjoy a loyal fanbase, helping the channel to rule the chart while the evolved content helps to attract new viewers.

Other channels are giving their best to bounce back, bringing new shows with new concepts, but whether they will be able to shake StarPlus or not, only time will tell.