Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Ashish Kapoor Arrested Over Alleged Rape Allegations

Actor Ashish Kapoor, who is known for his appearance on the TV screens and his role in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested over alleged rape charges by the Pune police.

According to police, the victim woman alleged that in the second week of August, the TV actor Ashish assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi. And the police began an investigation after an official FIR was registered on August 11. The rape case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi.

In addition, the police officials shared that the woman also gave some other names to be involved in the crime in her initial statement, where she claimed that Ashish, with unidentified men, raped her. But in her revised statement, she only accused Ashish of the rape.

Currently, the police officials are investigating the matter and looking at all the details carefully.

The police also revealed that after the FIR was lodged against Ashish, they were tracing him at different locations. Earlier, he was traced in Goa, but he escaped before the police arrived. However, he was later traced in Pune, where he was staying with his friend, and the police caught him, leading to his arrest on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The woman who has put alleged rape charges on Ashish belongs to Gurugram.

Also, the TV actor Ashish has disabled his Instagram account @kapooraashish.

Ashish Kapoor has been part of top shows like Saraswatichandra, Love Ya Arranged Marriage, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Woh Apna Sa, and others.

Source: Hindustan Times