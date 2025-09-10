YRKKH & Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Shreyansh Kaurav Bags Role In SRK’s King, Shares Poland Shooting Sneak Peek

Shreyansh Kaurav, who has won hearts with his acting skills as a child actor in popular TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bhagya Lakshmi, has now got a big opportunity. The child actor has bagged a role in the upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. On his social media, the young star shared a glimpse from the film’s shoots in Poland.

On the Instagram handle, Shreyash uploaded pictures of himself from Poland. And in the caption, she expressed his excitement for the new project and wrote, “Arrived in Poland! 🇵🇱 Time to discover the hidden gems and make unforgettable memories

#warsaw #poland

#shreyanshkaurav #newproject.”

In the photos, Shreyansh looked charming in a colorful shirt teamed with a baggy denim and boots. With his style and smile, he won hearts. From posing on the streets to enjoying exploring the town, he expresses his excitement for the new work.

Although Shreyansh didn’t mention his new project, it is Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. Several media reports claim that the child actor will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film, for which he traveled to Poland for shooting.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to screens with a new avatar in the upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the new film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the key roles. The film is set to release in theatres in 2026.