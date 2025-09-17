YRKKH’s Ashish Kapoor Opens Up On Arrest In Alleged Rape Charges: “Truth Will Always Prevail”

Actor Ashish Kapoor, who is known for his appearance in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now opened up on his arrest. The actor was recently arrested on alleged rape charges after a woman filed a complaint against him in Delhi. After days of search, the actor was arrested on September 2.

Ashish was granted bail recently after the investigation, and the investigation process is still going. Amidst the tough time in his life, the actor has now opened up for the first time about his arrest and shared his story.

Ashish talked about the tough time and showed his trust in the legal system, saying, “Following the recent incident, I’m filled with a deep sense of relief & gratitude. This experience has been a powerful reminder of the strength of our democracy & the principles enshrined in our constitution. I have full faith in the legal system, and this outcome has only strengthened that belief.”

Concluding his statement, Ashish empathised that justice will be served as truth will prevail, “The diligent work of everybody ensured that justice was served, and the truth was brought to light. This is a testament that truth will always prevail. I want to thank everyone who supported me during this tough time & express my profound appreciation for a system that protects the rights of every citizen.”

In contrast, advocate Deepak Sharma argued that the accusations against Ashish are false and are done only to extort money. He further added that the woman who complained has a habit of filing complaints, and earlier this year, she also accused her landlord in the same way.