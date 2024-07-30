Zee Bangla’s New Mega Serial: Love Triangle Story with Anindya, Mainak, and Arunima

Zee Bangla is gearing up to launch a new mega serial, a love triangle story featuring popular faces Anindya Chatterjee, Mainak Banerjee, and Arunima Halder in lead roles. The promo of the yet-untitled serial was shot on Monday, July 29, amidst the ongoing tension and unrest in the industry.

Anindya Chatterjee, who was last seen in the “Gantchara” serial, will return to the small screen with this new serial. Mainak Banerjee and Arunima Halder will join him in the lead roles, forming the three corners of the love triangle. Arunima was rumored to be a part of another Zee Bangla serial, while Mainak was cast as the male lead in the same serial. However, the title of the serial remains under wraps, and the release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, another new serial, “Amar Sangi,” is also in the pipeline, with Neel Bhattacharya and Shyamoupti Mudly playing the lead roles. The “Amar Sangi” promo has already been released, featuring the popular song from the Prosenjit Chatterjee and Vijayta Pandit film in the background.

The new serials are part of Zee Bangla’s efforts to revamp its programming and attract new audiences. With the launch of these new shows, the channel aims to strengthen its position in the Bengali television market.

The upcoming serials promise to bring fresh stories, new talent, and exciting twists to the small screen. With the industry facing challenges and uncertainties, Zee Bangla’s new offerings are a welcome respite for audiences and a testament to the channel’s commitment to quality programming.