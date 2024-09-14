Zee Bangla’s Rannaghar Makes a Comeback: Will Sudipa Chatterjee Return as Host?

After a brief hiatus, Zee Bangla’s longest-running cookery show, Rannaghar, is set to triumphantly return on September 30. The channel recently shared a promo, igniting a wave of anticipation and excitement among fans and sparking speculation about the show’s new host.

The promo features a mysterious woman preparing pies, leaving viewers with a rush of nostalgia and a glimmer of hope that Sudipa Chatterjee, the show’s beloved former host, will reprise her role. Sudipa’s charisma and culinary expertise made her a household name, earning her the title of “Kitchen Queen.”

Fans took to social media, expressing their strong desire to see Sudipa return as host. Their voices echoed with passion and determination, with one enthusiastic viewer writing, “We want Sudeepa Di back as our Kitchen Queen!” Another fan pleaded, “Please bring back Sudeepa Chatterjee; no one else can replace her.”

Rannaghar’s revival follows the conclusion of Zee Bangla’s short-lived cookery show, Randhane Bandhan, hosted by real-life couple Gaura Chakrabarty and Riddhima Ghosh. The show failed to replicate Rannaghar’s success, prompting the channel to revive the iconic program.

While Zee Bangla has remained tight-lipped about the host’s identity, fans continue to hold onto the hope of Sudeepa’s potential return. The channel’s decision to bring back Rannaghar has generated significant buzz, with many eagerly anticipating Sudeepa’s comeback.

As the countdown to Rannaghar’s return begins, we want to hear from you. Share your thoughts, anticipation, and hopes for the show’s return. Will Sudipa Chatterjee reclaim her throne as the Kitchen Queen, or will a new face take the reins? Only time will tell.