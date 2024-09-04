Television | TV News

In a powerful tribute to women's resilience, Munmun Mukherjee's rendition of 'Amar Durga' on Saregamapa leaves judge Kaushiki Chakraborty emotional amidst the show's escalating competition and controversy.

This week on Saregamapa, the stage transforms into a platform celebrating women’s empowerment. Munmun Mukherjee’s mesmerizing performance of Mallika Sengupta’s iconic poem Kanyashloke (A Sloka for the Daughter), ‘Amar Durga, ‘ brings tears to Kaushiki Chakraborty’s eyes.

The episode’s theme resonates with the current social climate, where women nationwide stand united against injustice. The poignant lyrics, “My Durga is there at roadsides, at schools

my Durga calls me ma in danger and peril

my Durga is self-defense; her body burns, not her mind

born from a woman’s womb, she is all flesh and blood

my Durga is corpulent my Durga is slim

at one moment, she is domestic; at the next, a flame

my Durga is Medha Patkar,Teesta Setalvad

like a candle in the moon dark, Durga is light…my Durga has learnt to survive on her terms”- echo the sentiments of millions.

Abhijit Sen and Rathijit Bhattacharya, known for their surprise appearances, return to the stage with a novel duet. Their creative collaboration adds depth to the episode and highlights the importance of female strength and resilience.

Munmun’s soul-stirring voice, accompanied by a captivating dance performance, leaves the judges and audience spellbound. Kaushik, visibly moved, praises Munmun’s passionate delivery, while Antara Mitra’s sarcastic expressions spark anticipation for the episode’s critiques.

The upcoming episode promises to intensify the competition following Saptaparni’s elimination last week. Netizens criticized Antara Mitra’s harsh comments, fueling debate around the judging panel’s fairness. The anticipation for the next episode is palpable, keeping viewers excited and engaged.

As the battle for Saregamapa’s top spot heats up, the judging duo faces challenges. Eamon-Raghab’s team, now one member short, will strive to regain momentum. The stakes are high, and surprises await the contestants, keeping viewers engaged and intrigued about the show’s future.