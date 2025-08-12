Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: When the Chhoriyan turned babysitters for a day

Tonight’s episode of Zee TV‘s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises a delightful whirlwind of giggles, cuddles, and the occasional tantrum as the chhoriyan embrace their roles as devoted babysitters in Bamuliya goan. With a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation, Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the charming twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra prepare to immerse themselves in the world of childhood wonder.

The day begins with the chhoriyan making their rounds in the quaint village, knocking on doors and inquiring if there are any little ones in need of care. This adventure doubles as a valuable learning experience, as the girls eagerly step into the role of caregivers, honing their skills in nurturing tiny humans.

Some chhoriyan enthusiastically take charge of feeding, coaxing the young ones to enjoy their meals, while others dive into playful bath time rituals, splashing and laughing amid bubbles and squeals. For the delightful twin sisters, Surabhi and Samriddhi, the day becomes especially memorable when they find themselves paired with an adorable set of twin toddlers. The sight of the two sets of twins playing together creates a heartwarming scene that melts hearts.

As the hours drift by, the chhoriyan soon discover the immense patience, boundless energy, and depths of love required to care for children. They find themselves in a comedic chase after mischievous toddlers making a run for it, while also gently persuading stubborn little eaters to finish their meals.

The sun begins to set, and they gather to reflect on their eventful day; emotions run high. Anita cannot help but feel a swell of nostalgia as she shares fond memories of her son, Aarav, her eyes glistening with tears. Krishna Shroff ponders the pure innocence and joy that radiate from the children, while Sumukhi opens up about a cherished personal anecdote, prompting Erika to envelop her in a heartfelt embrace, offering comfort and solidarity.