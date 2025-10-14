Niharika Chouksey on Tumm Se Tumm Tak completing 100 episodes, says, ‘The real love story will begin now’

Actress Niharika Chouksey is on cloud nine as her popular television show Tumm Se Tumm Tak for Zee TV, produced by Studio LSD, completes 100 successful episodes — and continues to win hearts every day. The young actress, who has captivated viewers with her portrayal of Anu in the romantic drama, expressed her gratitude to the audience, the makers, and her entire team for the love and support the show has received.

“Reaching the 100-episode milestone feels surreal. It’s been such a beautiful journey, and I am grateful to every single person who has been a part of it — from the directors to the creative team, our co-stars, the crew, and of course, the fans,” said Niharika with a smile. “The love and energy we get from the audience make all the long hours and hard work worthwhile.”

The show, which explores an unconventional love story between Anu and Arya, has struck a chord with viewers across all age groups. Niharika believes that the show’s success lies in its honesty and the emotional depth it portrays. “It’s not just a love story; it’s about connection, maturity, and understanding beyond age or circumstance. I think that’s why audiences have embraced it so wholeheartedly,” she added.

Niharika also shared how overwhelmed she feels by the creativity and affection of her fans. “I absolutely love seeing all the fan edits and reels people make for us — they are so beautifully done! It makes me happy to know that our story resonates so deeply with them,” she said.

Reflecting on the team’s journey, she added, “From the directors to the light and camera teams, everyone gives their best every single day. It’s such a collaborative environment. When you have people who are so passionate about what they do, the magic naturally shows on screen.”

And as the show steps into a new chapter, Niharika hints that the story is about to take a very exciting turn. “Now the real love story begins,” she teased. “Arya is finally going to confess his feelings, and that’s going to change everything between the two. It’s going to be an emotional roller coaster, and the upcoming episodes will have a lot of surprises for the audience.”

As Tumm Se Tumm Tak continues to grow in popularity, Niharika remains optimistic and grateful. “We have completed 100 episodes, but it still feels like the beginning. There’s so much more love, emotion, and storytelling to come. I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s next.”