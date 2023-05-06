ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Photos

Surbhi Jyoti Looks Ravishing In Black Sheer Top, Anita Hassanandani And Vishal Singh Feel The Heat

Surbhi Jyoti shares her photos in a black sheer top which she paired with black joggers. When she uploaded the photos, her industry friends Anita Hassanandani and Vishal Singh posted fire emojis in the comment section.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 16:39:06
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the leading television actresses. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us with fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

Surbhi makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Surbhi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

Regarding style, Surbhi is the sort of girl we all aspire to be. She’s always one to wear comfy clothing and make a stylish statement. Right from rocking a casual look to a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Surbhi’s style game is always up to the mark. Recently, the diva who has always been prompted with her versatility and eminence has stumped us all with her breathtaking look on social media. She took to Instagram and shared her photos in a black sheer top which she paired with black joggers. When she uploaded the photos, her industry friends Anita Hassanandani and Vishal Singh posted fire emojis in the comment section. Check below!

