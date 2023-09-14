Television | Releases

COLORS’ popular TV show ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ has been taking the audiences on an emotional roller-coaster with its heartfelt tale of Neerja trying to secure a life of dignity outside of Sonagachi. In its current storyline, Abeer (Rajveer Singh) has recovered from his trauma and his memory comes back thanks to Neerja (Aastha Sharma). However, he has forgotten the love they shared much to Neerja’s devastation. With the revival of his memory, Abeer has become the confident, kind, and suave gentleman he was known to be before his heartbreak. Amid these turn of events, actor Rajveer Singh shares that playing the transformed Abeer feels like he’s essaying a fresh role in the show.

Speaking of his character transformation Rajveer Singh says, “I’m grateful to have the chance to play Abeer, who’s a sensitive and caring man. After the revival of his memory, Abeer feels like a new character to me. Initially, he grappled with trauma and had fragile mental stability, but now he’s a much stronger individual. The audiences have loved this show since its premiere, and I hope the love continues to grow with all the developments happening in this story. As an actor, I’m enjoying the journey of being a different person through Abeer. I’m thrilled about viewers finding out about what’s in store for Abeer and Neerja in the upcoming episodes.”

