Angad Hasija embraces the role of egocentric Paras Durrani in Sony SAB's 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’

Mumbai, October 5th, 2023: Sony SAB’s upcoming show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ tells an exceptional love story between two people Isha Sharma, who plays Pashminna, and Nishant Malkani, who plays Raghav from completely different backgrounds. Against the breathtaking backdrop of Srinagar and Gulmarg in Kashmir, this show is set to deliver a cinematic experience on the small screen, offering something truly special for its viewers.

Angad Hasija steps into the role of Paras Durrani, a wealthy young man who harbours a deep affection for Pashminna, portrayed by Isha Sharma. Paras embodies the self-assured demeanour of a privileged youth, coupled with a belief in his ability to conquer any challenge. While maintaining a close friendship with Pashmina, he openly expresses his romantic interest in her, convinced that her apparent indifference stems from shyness. As the narrative unfolds, it promises to be fascinating to observe how Paras’s character undergoes transformation and the potential upheavals he may introduce into the love story of Pashmina and Raghav.

Angad Hasija, who will be essaying the role of Paras Durrani, said, “I’m really excited to take on the role of Paras, a rich kid who grew up in the heart of Kashmir. Paras is convinced he’s a true local, used to getting his way. But there’s more to him than meets the eye, and playing this multi-dimensional character is both a challenge and a thrill for me as an actor. I can’t wait for the audience to see how Paras’s character will add some unexpected twists to Pashmina and Raghav’s love story.”

Sony SAB’s Pashminna – Mohobbat Dhaage Ke hits your television screens on 25th October at 7:30 PM