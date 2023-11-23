As an actor and a career-oriented woman myself, I resonate with Deepika: Neetha Shetty on her character in Sony SAB’s Aangan – Aapno Kaa

On November 20, 2023, Sony SAB will air their anticipated show’ Aangan – Aapno Kaa’, which follows the heartwarming story of a single father and his unbreakable bond with his three daughters. Mahesh Thakur plays the role of the loving father, Jaidev Sharma, while Ayushi Khurana portrays the character of the youngest daughter, Pallavi Sharma, beautifully. Adding depth to the storyline, Neetha Shetty steps into the shoes of Deepika Sharma, the eldest daughter of the Sharma family.

In a thought-provoking conversation, Neetha Shetty discusses the unique themes of the show and how her character relates to her.

1. Can you tell us about Deepika’s character and what makes her unique in the Sharma family?

Deepika is the eldest daughter of the Sharma family. She’s strong, confident, career-oriented, and kind-hearted. Her exceptional ability to balance her career with family responsibilities sets her apart. Despite being focused on her professional life, she gives equal importance to her family, husband, and sisters. Her uniqueness lies in her capacity to multitask and prioritize everyone in her life.

2. How do you connect with Deepika’s character, and what excites you about portraying her on-screen?

As an actor, I am a career-oriented woman and connect with Deepika’s drive for success and professional growth. Like her, I also have younger siblings whom I care for while managing my work commitments. What excites me about portraying her is the opportunity to showcase the segment of women who wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to both their careers and their families, striking a balance in their diverse roles.

3. What do you think about the core message of ‘Aangan – Aapno Kaa’?

Aangan beautifully captures the pure and affectionate bond between a father and his daughters, skilfully portraying the nuances of these relationships. At its core, the show focuses on the distinctive perspective of Pallavi, the youngest Sharma sister, regarding marriage. By raising the question of why women must relinquish their roles as daughters upon marriage, the show emphasizes that Pallavi’s views aren’t wrong; they’re simply unique. From the dynamics among the sisters to the close-knit bond with their father, the show unfolds a heartwarming and relatable narrative.

4. Can you tell us about the relationship between the Sharma sisters, Deepika, Tanvi, and Pallavi?

The relationship among the Sharma sisters reflects a modern, contemporary setting. They stay connected constantly, whether through video calls or chats, maintaining a close-knit bond. As the eldest, Deepika naturally assumes a caretaker role, being both protective and occasionally strict in a positive way. The dynamics between the three sisters range from fun and endless teasing to the occasional drama, making it a relatable portrayal of the modern-day sibling bond. Their interactions will resonate with both the youth and families.

5. The promo showcases a very strong bond between the Sharmas. What has been your experience shooting with Mahesh Thakur, Ayushi, and Aditi?

Working alongside Mahesh Thakur, Ayushi and Aditi has been a fun ride. I remember the first day we met on set and we just gelled up as if we had known each other for a long time. With both Aditi and Ayushi, it feels like we are sisters not just in reel life, but also in real life. We have a gala time on the sets. With Mahesh sir, we get to learn a lot as he brings years of experience on the set. We truly are one big family on and off screen.

