Asit Kumarr Modi: “TMKOC set is most mischievous location to shoot during rains”

A few days’ back Mumbai faced trouble with heavy rain. Water logging on train tracks and roads have affected Mumbaikars’ daily routine badly. However, our favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has prepared themselves to entertain people without any disturbance from Rains.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s production Head Sohil Ramani said, “During the rainy season we try to shoot most of the scenes in indoor locations but if it’s required we try to complete our outdoor shoot when the sky is clear. But our main focus is always the safety and health of our team. Every year we distribute raincoats to our technical and on-ground team. Also we make sure they wear proper footwear so they don’t get electric shock from live wires on the sets.”

Gokuldham Society set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most unique set of Indian television, which is situated in one of the best locations of Film city in Goregaon Mumbai.

When we reached out to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers to know how they are going to manage shooting in such situations, Creator and Producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi said, ” TMKOC set is most mischievous location to shoot during rains, because it’s a story of Gokuldham Society Members so most of our shoot is outdoor. Rain in Mumbai is really unpredictable and due to more greenery and hill areas Film city attracts more rain, which make it more challenging to shoot in rainy days on daily basis.”

As a producer it’s my responsibility to take care of my stars, staff because of them and our show lovers I am enjoying success and some of my staff is associated with me long before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In summer we distribute Nimbu Pani and Sharbat on sets for everyone to keep hydrated and during the rainy season we give raincoats to our technical and ground staff so they don’t get wet and get ill. Also take precaution like we try to shoot indoors as much as possible and if we are shooting outside we use a big umbrella. Make sure no rain water gets stagnant on sets which increases mosquitos and so on,” Asit Kumarr Modi concluded.