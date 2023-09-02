Television | Releases

Star Bharat announces the return of "May I Come in Madam?" Season 2 Check out more details.

Star Bharat is bringing back the much-loved show “May I Come in Madam?” to entertain its viewers once again. The first season of this show was highly appreciated by the audience, and the characters of Sajan, Sanjana, and Kashmira, played by Sandip Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar respectively, have made a lasting impact on fans. The chemistry between these characters on-screen was adored by viewers, and since the first season ended, fans have been eagerly waiting for a second season. To their excitement, Star Bharat has now officially announced the second season of “May I Come in Madam?” with Sandip Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar returning to their lead roles.

Sandip Anand, a favorite among viewers, expresses his excitement about returning for the show’s second season. He shares, “I am thrilled to be a part of the show once again. When the first season of ‘May I Come in Madam?’ concluded in 2017, we saw it as a regular wrap-up, but to our surprise, the show had gained a massive fan following, and we received numerous requests and messages to continue it. Even to this day, the audience has not forgotten the show, us, and our characters. Seeing the love from viewers, I always had confidence that Star Bharat would bring back a second season for its audience.”

He further adds, “During the lockdown, we received numerous requests and saw extensive discussions about the show on social media platforms. Now, the viewers’ wishes are coming true as Star Bharat is bringing us Season 2 of ‘May I Come in Madam.’ I am confident that, just like the previous season, this one will also win the audience’s hearts.”

The first season of “May I Come in Madam?” was well-received by viewers due to its unique characters and engaging storyline. This lighthearted and humorous drama follows the life of Sajan, an ordinary man who is married but struggles to gain the attention of his boss and make her happy. Presented in a humorous way, this storyline has successfully captured the hearts of the audience. So get ready to laugh, be entertained, and enjoy the lighter side of life in a refreshing way with the second season of “May I Come in Madam?”.

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 2 of “May I Come In Madam,” exclusively on Star Bharat.