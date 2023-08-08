Bhanupratap faces a tough decision - who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?

The family drama, Vanshaj, recently launched by Sony SAB, tells the story of the Mahajan family’s politics and dynamics. The protagonist, Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari), gets caught up in a controversy over an audiovisual presentation swap, which reveals hidden alliances and dark motives within the family. As the pressure increases on Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) to find a successor for the group, old family rivalries resurface, putting the dynasty at risk of falling apart. Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as they watch this gripping story unfold.

The internal committee has found Yuvika guilty, and this has heightened the suspense surrounding the question of who will succeed Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar). The power struggles within the dynasty are at the forefront, revealing long-held rivalries and hidden motives. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see previously unknown secrets come to light as Bhanupratap seeks to identify the rightful heir to the Mahajan empire.

Who will be chosen by Bhanupratap as the next heir of the Mahajan Group?

Puneet Issar, who plays the character of Bhanupratap, said, “My character Bhanupratap is in a state of dilemma with Yuvika being declared guilty by the internal committee. This pushes him to confront the most important question of his life – who will truly inherit the legacy of the Mahajan Group? The upcoming events will bring forth hidden truths, and some tough decisions to be taken by Bhanupratap while choosing the heir of the empire. Brace yourselves for an emotional rollercoaster as we witness a captivating journey of power, betrayal, and the search for the rightful heir.”

