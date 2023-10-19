Television | Releases

Bigg Boss 17 Day 4: Drama unfolds as Munawar and Firoza lock horns, Jigna answers media questions, and more

The tension in the house escalates when the inmates not only cook their meals but also brew drama and quarrels. Munawar who usually is the peacemaker finds himself in a heated argument with Firoza when he proposes alterations in the duties for the betterment of everyone

19 Oct,2023 16:14:56
In today’s episode of COLORS’ BIGG BOSS, the intense clash between Munawar and Firoza takes center stage, accompanied by an emotional moment from Jigna Vora in the presence of the media. Alongside the ongoing drama, the intricate relationships between various contestants, such as the Udariyaan co-stars, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt with Aishwarya Sharma, continue to entertain the audiences, making for an engaging and enthralling season.

The former crime reporter and author, Jigna Vora fearlessly faces media queries in the house during a specially organised press conference. In a first-of-its-kind move in the history of BIGG BOSS, Jigna openly delves into her past, addresses the allegations against her, her involvement in a high-profile case, and the heartbreaking experience of losing family members one by one during the investigation.

After the press conference, as Jigna enters the house, her eyes welled up with tears, clearly revealing the emotional toll of the press conference. In a touching moment, her fellow housemates, severely moved by her story, come together to offer their support, provide words of encouragement, and share heartfelt cheers. While the house undoubtedly holds many more surprises, the lingering question remains: Can Jigna Vora overcome her tumultuous past?

The tension in the house escalates when the inmates not only cook their meals but also brew drama and quarrels. Munawar who usually is the peacemaker finds himself in a heated argument with Firoza when he proposes alterations in the duties for the betterment of everyone. However, Firoza appears resistant to accept the proposed changes. Will Firoza eventually embrace the changes or continue to rebel against her fellow housemates?

