Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane’

Get ready for the grandest dance spectacle as Bollywood’s beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty, joins forces with the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane’! This season is set to elevate the entertainment quotient, uniting three generations of phenomenal dancers.

Renowned for his diverse journey in the film industry, marked by unparalleled versatility, Suniel Shetty is all set to play a pivotal role in identifying the next generation of dance superstars. The stage is open to dancers of all ages, creating a battlefield of passion where mesmerizing moves and determination to own the dance floor will take centre stage. As Anna steps into the limelight, he will join the celebration of dance, emotions, and talent and guide contestants as they showcase their incredible skills.

Taking their seats on the coveted judges’ panel, Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene are ready to share their invaluable insights, offer constructive critiques, and infuse the show with their infectious energy, all in the quest to unearth the nation’s next dancing sensation. The dynamic duo’s camaraderie and infectious enthusiasm are expected to set the stage ablaze, creating an electrifying atmosphere for participants and viewers alike.

Dance Deewane premieres on 3rd February and thereafter airs every Saturday – Sunday at 9:30pm only on COLORS!