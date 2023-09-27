COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger

COLORS‘ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ India’s favourite stunt-based reality show continues to capture contestants in their element as they face fears. Taking the spirit of adventure of the show to the next level, the action maestro and host Rohit Shetty is all set to welcome the third challenger of this season. Christened as ‘Sher Khan’, the celebrated finalist of the show’s eighth season, Hina Khan is set to make a comeback as a challenger to the ultimate battle of fears.

Hina Khan, who is renowned for her exceptional resilience and acing most of the stunts in the eighth edition of the show, is poised to challenge the contestants of this season. Living up to her fearless persona, Hina will be seen entering the show crooning ‘Lag Ja Gale’ as she is about to jump off a cliff. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Hina’s indomitable strength and a bigger adrenaline rush. The looming question remains: Can the contestants rise to the occasion and match the high bar she sets?

Speaking about her return to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ as a challenger, Hina Khan Shares, “Returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi was like revisiting the adventure that made me what I am today. I could not have imagined overcoming my fears if I had not been on this show. Returning to it as a challenger brought back a flood of wonderful memories. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is unique in its own way and filled with mind-blowing stunts. It is an honour to be chosen to set a benchmark for some of the bravest souls. I’m grateful to host Rohit Shetty for his mentorship and COLORS for this incredible opportunity. I hope the audience enjoys my journey as a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”

