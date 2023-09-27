Television | Releases

COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger

COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,' India's favourite stunt-based reality show continues to capture contestants in their element as they face fears

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Sep,2023 12:15:27
COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger 855769

COLORS‘ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ India’s favourite stunt-based reality show continues to capture contestants in their element as they face fears. Taking the spirit of adventure of the show to the next level, the action maestro and host Rohit Shetty is all set to welcome the third challenger of this season. Christened as ‘Sher Khan’, the celebrated finalist of the show’s eighth season, Hina Khan is set to make a comeback as a challenger to the ultimate battle of fears.

Hina Khan, who is renowned for her exceptional resilience and acing most of the stunts in the eighth edition of the show, is poised to challenge the contestants of this season. Living up to her fearless persona, Hina will be seen entering the show crooning ‘Lag Ja Gale’ as she is about to jump off a cliff. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Hina’s indomitable strength and a bigger adrenaline rush. The looming question remains: Can the contestants rise to the occasion and match the high bar she sets?

Speaking about her return to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ as a challenger, Hina Khan Shares, “Returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi was like revisiting the adventure that made me what I am today. I could not have imagined overcoming my fears if I had not been on this show. Returning to it as a challenger brought back a flood of wonderful memories. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is unique in its own way and filled with mind-blowing stunts. It is an honour to be chosen to set a benchmark for some of the bravest souls. I’m grateful to host Rohit Shetty for his mentorship and COLORS for this incredible opportunity. I hope the audience enjoys my journey as a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”

Enjoy the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Auto Draft 855256
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Soundous Moufakir gets eliminated in Challenger’s Week
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’ 854980
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’ 854674
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan 853420
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Auto Draft 853318
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Divyanka Tripathi returns to the show as a challenger

Latest Stories

Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?' 855783
Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,’ ‘Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,’ and ‘May I Come in Madam?’
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge 855774
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge
Nithya Menen slams news portal that claimed she was harassed by Tamil Hero, read 855766
Nithya Menen slams news portal that claimed she was harassed by Tamil Hero, read
Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother 855757
Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother
My favourite exercise is Cardio: Vikrant Singh Rajpoot 855761
My favourite exercise is Deadlift: Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
The Power of Bollywood Biopics 855759
The Power of Bollywood Biopics
Read Latest News