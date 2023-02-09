As the people of Rajasthan eagerly awaits the State Budget 2023, News18 Rajasthan as region’s most trusted news channel will be leading the charge to decode it with a series of special programming that includes shows and debates that will help viewers get a better understanding of the budget.

On 10st Feb’23, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri. Ashok Gehlot will present the much anticipated budget of the state. To bring its viewers the most comprehensive coverage of the same, News18 Rajasthan will be airing special shows throughout the day under the umbrella “23 ka Budget” which will comprise of pre-budget special shows highlighting the expectations of the public from the state budget 2023, followed by the budget speech live and post-budget analysis with the experts.

As the leading news channel of the region, News18 Rajasthan is committed to providing its audience with in-depth and comprehensive coverage of the state Budget 2023. Its team of experts will provide in-depth analysis and expert opinions on the budget’s impact on the economy and citizens.

Tune in to News18 Rajasthan 8:00am onwards tomorrow to stay updated with the state budget 2023.