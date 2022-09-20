The Hon’ble Delhi High Court directed Mr. Rajat Sharma and India TV in a suit filed by Zee Media to furnish an affidavit undertaking to not broadcast the 141 Episodes of “Aap Ki Adalat”, produced by Zee Telefilms Ltd and aired on Zee TV during 1992 to 05.01.1997

Zee Media was represented by Trust Legal through Partner Ms. Ritwika Nanda and Associate Partner Ms. Rupali Gupta and led by Mr. Joy Basu, Senior Advocate. Mr. Sandeep Sethi, Senior Advocate represented Mr. Rajat Sharma and IndiaTV.

Zee Media has also filed a contempt against Mr. Rajat Sharma, India TV and other directors of India TV for acting in wilful and deliberate disobedience of the undertaking given by it before Hon’ble Delhi High Court on 13.09.2022. Rajat Sharma and India TV has agreed before the Hon’ble Court that inspite of the undertaking given by it on 13.09.2022 before the Hon’ble Court to take down the episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” with Mr. Bal Keshav Thackeray from all platforms, the episode with Mr. Bal Keshav Thackeray was taken down from the India TV’s official YouTube Channel only on 19.09.2022 after the contempt was filed by Zee Media.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. had filed a suit for injunction and declaration in respect of 141 episodes of “Aap ki Adalat” produced and telecasted by Zee TV during 1992 to January 1997 during the time Mr Rajat Sharma was employed with Zee, and alleging copyright infringement and violation by Rajat Sharma and India TV. The matter is now listed for 28.08.2022.

On 25.06.2022 and 26.06.2022, during a political turmoil in Maharashtra, IndiaTV telecasted an episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” with Mr. Bal Keshav Thackrey which was produced and telecasted in 1993 by Zee TV. Zee Media in the suit alleged that the telecast of the episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” was an infringement of the copyright of Zee Media and sought restraint against Mr. Rajat Sharma and IndiaTV from further telecast, direction to take down the video from the platforms of IndiaTV and damages.