Star Plus is venturing into an unexplored territory with their new venture, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. The show, set against the backdrop of Pune, depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted. Will Sajeeri ever believe she can be the star in life and love? The show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra) and show how Sajeeri’s confidence comes alive when she cooks, as she hopes to become a chef in the future. The crux of the show is the internal self-transformation journey of Sajeeri. Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will also focus on the transformation journey of self-confidence from ordinary to awesome.

Prerna Singh was an engineer before trying her luck in acting. Do you know an interesting fact about Prerna Singh? She was seen in the movie Aaja Nachle, starring Madhuri Dixit. Prerna Singh worked as a child artist in the movie Aaja Nachle. Now, she is playing a full-fledged role with Star Plus which is another feather to her hat. It will be intriguing to witness Prerna Singh essay the role of Sajeeri in the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

Prerna Singh, aka Sajeeri, from the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, shares, “I have been very fortunate and blessed to have been part of the film Aaja Nachle. I worked as a child artist on the film. I shared the screen space with Madhuri Dixit and the experience of working with her, which was great and a learning one. I am grateful to the audience for showering Sajeeri and our show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara with love.”

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara is all set to air on April 24 at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus.