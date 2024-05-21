Do You Know What Is the Similarity Between Ankit Gupta and His Character Rannvijay From The Star Plus Show Maati Se Bandhi Dor? Ankit Gupta Spills the Beans!

Star Plus is famous for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Udne Ki Aasha, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the spree, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has arrived with its new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, starring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in lead roles. Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the roles of Vaijanati (Vaiju) and Ankit Gupta to portray the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village.

The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

For the first time, Ankit Gupta will be seen collaborating with Star Plus on the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, where he will portray the character of Rannvijay. Ankit Gupta was last seen in the show Junooniyat. He shot to fame with Sadda Haq, where he was seen playing the character of Parth. The audience will get to watch a different shade of Ankit Gupta in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, and indeed, it will be a visual treat for his loyal viewers who await the show to air.

Ankit Gupta, aka Rannvijay, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor shares,” I am very excited to be a part of Maati Se Bandhi Dor; this is my very first collaboration with Star Plus.I like to do shows where I learn something new, something that helps me grow as an actor and as a human being. Maati Se Bandhi Dor is set in a Marathi background; this is the first time Ill be venturing into a show based on this culture, and I am extremely excited to portray the character of Rannvijay, who is fondly addressed as Rana. He is ambitious and full of energy. For Rannvijay, his mother is his whole world. In real life too, like Rannvijay, I am ambitious and a chaser for what I set my eyes on. Like Rannvijay, I too have a huge regard for and respect for my mother. In order to portray Rannvijay, I feel a lot of things are inspired by my life, and I am keeping a touch of myself in Rannvijay.”.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus on May 27th at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.