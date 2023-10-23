Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day

Actress Ekta Jain, who has acted in many Bollywood films like Khali Bali, Zindagi Ek Shatranj, Trahimaam, and TV shows like Shagun, Apun To Vaise Hi and Shaka Laka Boom Boom celebrates every festival with enthusiasm. This year, for Navratri, the actress is all set to dress in nine different costumes for the nine days of Navratri. She will dress up in the nine avatars of Maa Durga. The actress has put in a lot of effort, dedication, passion and research in it.

For these 9 days, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Every form of Maa Durga has its own distinct specialty and unique glory.

On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Mother Brahmacharini is the second form. She had performed rigorous penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband, hence she was called Brahmacharini. Mother Chandraghanta is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. It includes the powers of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. The crescent moon is adorned on her forehead, that is why she is called Chandraghanta. On the fourth day of Navratri, Kushmanda Mata, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. When there was darkness everywhere, the universe was illuminated by the energy of the mother. In the fifth form, the Maa came in the form of Skandamata. Skanda i.e. Kartikeya resides in her lap. In the sixth form, Maa becomes Katyayani, who teaches us that even after becoming a mother, you should follow your duties.

Ekta Jain said, “Kaalratri is an avatar, which scares the demons. After that dressing up as Mahagauri was interesting because she is the mother of the entire world and also the protector. She also kills demons. And finally, I dressed up as Siddhidatri. When I studied and researched about each form of Navdurga, I felt very happy and I tried to dress up in every avataar.”

On the work front, Ekta has some international projects, which will be released soon. She said, “I am going to play Garba during Navratri. I am excited for the festival celebrations to begin.