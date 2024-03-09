From Tamil to Telegu and Now Hindi, Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha Paving Way To Be The Next Anupama Of Television?

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory yet again. Now, Star Plus has arrived with a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Star Plus will show Udne Ki Aasha to depict the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

As many know, the hit show Anupama is a story celebrated across almost every region in Indian – from West Bengal with “Sreemoyee”, Maharashtra with “Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte” and many others, as it had a theme that resonated with people which broke across language barriers. Just like Anupama, Udne Ki Aasha, which is inspired from the Tamil show “Siragadikka Aasai’”, is now going to air on Hindi channel spreading its feathers into a new regional realm. The show has been a breakaway hit in other markets as well such as Telegu, Kannada and Malayalam . With the immense popularity its received in its various versions, it would be interesting to see the show Udne Ki Aasha receiving the same amount of love from the Hindi audience.

Ever since the inception of the show, the fans have shown their excitement to catch a glimpse and have showered love on leads Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora. With the chatter around the show Udne Ki Aasha, can we expect this to be the next Anupama?

If the recent promos and scenes put out are any indication, this is sure to be yet another relatable story that will capture hearts across markets!

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will air on Star Plus from March 12th at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.