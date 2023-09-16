Television | Releases

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee return to Mumbai after family vacation for Ganpati Festival

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the most popular and highly admired couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. They are the epitome of couple goals and anything and everything they do wins the hearts of their fans. The couple have been blessed with two adorable children and after a really long time, they finally got the opportunity to take a long family vacation abroad.

The couple had a great time traveling to various destinations, including Switzerland and Paris, with their children. The heartwarming photos and videos melted everyone’s hearts.

As per recent reports, it is said that Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee, after a lovely vacation abroad, are returning to Mumbai to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh festival. The couple had a great time during their vacation and are now planning to specially visit Mumbai to celebrate the festival. Regarding the same, Debina and Gurmeet share,

“Our holiday was due for quite a long time. It’s been some time since we travelled abroad for a vacation. This time, it’s even more special because we had two of our munchkins with us and that truly made the entire experience all the way more special. Having said that, we planned our trip and schedule in such a way so that we have a long vacation and simultaneously, we also get to return before Ganesh Festival. That’s why, we are coming back on 18th September and are all set to celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s arrival in Mumbai itself.”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s social media accounts are filled with beautiful photos from their family vacation. Stay tuned for more updates.