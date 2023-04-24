Garba Queen Falguni Pathak To Grace The Stage of Krish and Prerna's Wedding Ceremony, Wait This Wedding Comes With A Twist!

Star Plus show Pandya Store has won the audience’s heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The current track revolves around Shweta and her plans to create a stir in the lives of the Pandya family. Chikoo’s animosity towards Dhara increases as it is revealed that Chikoo is Shweta’s son. Dhara to cease all equations with the Pandya family. The Pandya family is in the mood for a celebration. Krish and Prerna to get married in the StarPlus show Pandya Store and the Pandya family are all set to kick start the wedding rituals. The sangeet and haldi ceremony of Krish and Sangeet to commence with dhol and dhamaka. Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to grace the stage and perform at Krish and Prerna’s wedding. We are all excited to watch her perform, aren’t we! Get ready to where your dancing shoes. Falguni Pathak to perform on her songs and it will be exciting to watch her perform. But like every other television wedding, this one also comes with a twist. This twist is going to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas. This is going to be one of the biggest twists of the television. Audience to witness high voltage drama in the show Pandya Store.

Mohit Parmar who essays the role of Krish in Pandya Store shares, ” I am very excited about our special guest Falguni Pathak who will grace the sets of Pandya Store and perform at the the wedding ceremony of Krish and Prerna. I have been binge listening to Falguni Pathak’s songs and it was a coincidence that she would be a part of the show. It is a fan moment for me, I have grown up listening to her songs and feels like nostalgic. We are all excited about meeting and dancing with her. But every celebration comes with a twist. This also comes with a bigger one.”

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.