Get ready to witness the India’s Biggest singing reality show ‘Sur Sangram’ on Bhojpuri Cinema

‘Bhojpuri Cinema’ The leading TV channel in Bhojpuri genre is getting ready to entice the viewers with a new singing reality show. Bhojpuri Cinema is the first ever 24*7 Bhojpuri movie channel, which has content to connect with all Bhojpuri Cinema lovers across the country. It telecasts popular bhojpuri movies and it is the most watched Bhojpuri channels in the country. It is the No. 1 Bhojpuri channel across Bhojpuri genre.

‘Sur Sangram’ is the biggest singing reality show which will air on ‘Bhojpuri cinema’ this year and is ready to greet its’s audience and rekindle their enthusiasm for the singing reality shows. The show will be aired on 7th October at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday. After 11 years, Sursangram is coming back and it is one of most rated non fiction show in Bhojpuri genre. This show have given a wider platform to lots of emerging talents in India. The auditions were conducted in 8 cities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand with thousands of people turning up at every city .

Patna Auditions were held in the presence of Mr. Manoj Tiwari. Sursangram is the first singing reality show on Bhojpuri Cinema. It is a musical conflict between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where in the One will be crowned as the champion of ‘Sursangram’. Bhojpuri’s renowned celebrities, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is the coach for Uttar Pradesh team, Manoj Tiwari who is the coach for the Bihar team, Kalpana Patwari who is the coach for Jharkhand team, are the Judges of this mega show and the show is hosted by everyone’s beloved Pradeep ‘Chintu’ Pandey.

Mr. Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 tv network, added, “Yet another initiative by Bhojpuri cinema in its ongoing effort towards bringing endearing and innovative programming to Indian television audiences, ‘Sur Sangram’ is a show that focuses on finding the nation’s next top vocal talent, chosen purely on their singing talent and the quality of their voice. Featuring the country’s best unknown artistes and three of the biggest names in Bhojpuri music as coaches, this show is sure to sweep the nation off its feet, in its endeavour to find India’s best voices.”

Sur sangram will not only give talented singers a platform to showcase their singing prowess, but also give them a chance to demonstrate their deep understanding of Bhojpuri culture and its values. The Network eagerly looks forward to India’s rich bhojpuri music finding its way to the western audience through Bhojpuri Cinema who has a phenomenal reach in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand belt.

Sur Sangram will air on 7th October 2023 at 8 pm on Bhojpuri Cinema.