Here Is How Rutuja Bagwe Dwells Into The Character Of Vaiju From The Star Plus Show Maati Se Bandhi Dor!

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has arrived with its new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, starring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in lead roles. Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the roles of Vaijanati (Vaiju) and Ankit Gupta to portray the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village.

The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the role of Vaijanati( Vaiju), a farmer and the daughter of the soil. Through the glimpses dropped by the makers, the audience has witnessed Vaiju ploughing in the fields in order to earn her livelihood. Rutuja Bagwe has given sweat and hard work for the role of Vaiju, and in order to attain precision for the role of Vaiju, Rutuja Bagwe indeed has worked hard, which is evidently visible. It is indeed going to be a visual treat for the audience to witness Rutuja Bagwe ace her character of a farmer in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor!

Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor shares, “It was a different experience to plough in the fields; it was something I had never tried and was new to do. In order to attain perfection and dwell in the character of Vaiju (the farmer) and portray the character with authenticity, I learned various activities and techniques like ploughing, digging the grounds, sowing the seeds, and the most important was to commence an equation with the Ox (Raja) as Vaiju and Raja share a great bond. The difficulty levels were not that many, as Vaiju performs all the tasks with honesty and hardwork. I was mentally prepared to work hard and learn new things to add accuracy and honesty to my character, Vaiju.”

Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus on May 27th at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.