India Today Group’s digital-first channel, MP Tak, has further expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website– www.mptak.in inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include – www.gujarattak.in , www.mumbaitak.in , www.uptak.in , www.rajasthantak.com ,the website for MP Tak shall also focus on the local news from across the state. The website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.

Commenting on the launch of the website, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “MP Tak is a significant player and has been one of the most watched video news platforms in Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the website launch is to cover the state of Madhya Pradesh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “we have a strong presence in the northen region with three regional websites – UPTak.in, Rajasthan.com and now MP Tak.in”

Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “With the launch of www.mptak.in, Madhya Pradesh will be our fourth regional market with its own destination. On YouTube and Facebook, MP Tak has already crossed over 200M+ video views between April ‘22 and December ‘22. The launch of the own destination is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.