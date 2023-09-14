Television | Releases

Isha Sharma will play the role of Pashminna, a girl from Kashmir who believes in love, in Sony SAB's new love story "Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke"

Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is a unique television show that presents a captivating love story set in the enchanting valley of Kashmir. Starring Isha Sharma as Pashminna and Nishant Malkani as Raghav, the show is a cinematic experience that has been brought to the small screen. Pashminna and Raghav have different opinions on love, but their paths cross by fate, and the story revolves around their journey of love. The show was aired on September 13th, 2023, and is the first of its kind.

At the center of this captivating story is Pashminna, a vibrant and spirited young woman who strongly believes in the power of love and dreams of experiencing an exceptional love story for herself. Born in Kashmir, Pashminna is filled with enthusiasm, positivity, and a warm smile, and helps her mother rent their houseboat to tourists visiting Kashmir. Pashminna’s life takes an exciting turn when she crosses paths with Raghav, a successful businessman from Mumbai with contrasting beliefs about love, which sets the stage for a clash of ideologies.

Isha Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Pashminna Suri, said, “I feel extremely connected with the character of Pashminna who believes love is magic and everything feels magical when you experience its bloom and passion. Shooting in Kashmir is a surreal experience and helps us live our character in their truest form. Being a part of a show that’s pushing the boundaries of storytelling on television is a real honour and I am hopeful that the audience will embrace the show with the same passion and dedication we’ve invested in it.”

Stay tuned to this space for the much-anticipated Pashminna on Sony SAB, coming soon to light up your television screens!