Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, from Star Plus, show Udne Ki Aasha Is Excited For Raksha Bandhan Star Plus Ke Saath, Here Is What He Has To Share

Star Plus is famous for delivering intriguing content to its viewers that makes one experience a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

After the celebrations of Teej, Star Plus is all set to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the utmost excitement. It will delight its audience with a range of celebrations. On this auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie the rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, where the brothers promise to protect and safeguard their sisters. Raksha Bandhan Star Plus Ke Saath is going to mark a variety of celebrations as the Star Plus show artists unite to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan together. The viewers will also be treated with the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Anupama and Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua-Udne Ki Aasha coming together, which will premiere on Star Plus on August 19, the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. The audience will also get an opportunity to watch their favorite artists, Anupama-Abhira Armaan, Sailee-Chirag, and Deepika-Sachin, celebrating the festival with one another. Some new bonds and new memories await to be created by this special integration and to be cherished for a lifetime. Get ready to witness the magic, get mesmerized by your favorite artists, and celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Just like you, we too cannot wait to be a part of these celebrations.

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, shares, “There is a surprise for all the viewers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Deepika from Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua and Sachin from Udne Ki Aasha now share a brother-sister bond since Deepika has tied Rakhi to Sachin. This is a special integration shoot for the two shows, and just not this, there are even more memorable moments that the audience will get to watch on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, August 19. It was an amazing experience to be associated with the team of Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua; it was like leaving one home (Udne Ki Aasha set) and coming to the other (Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua set). Aditi Tripathi (Deepika) and Akshit Sukhija (Chirag) are beautiful human beings, and it is always fun to catch up with them. In Udne Ki Aasha, we also shot some beautiful and heart-touching sequences for the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It is going to be a visual delight for the viewers, and we are waiting for them to watch it. Stay tuned!”

Tune in on Monday, August 19, at 7 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Star Plus and watch the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.