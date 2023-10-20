Check this out: Meet’s Ashi Singh shares her fitness routine!

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts. Presenting the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years. After the 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet’s daughter – Sumeet (Ashi Singh) – attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name. While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, viewers have enjoyed the high-end drama of Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet coming back to India from Pakistan.

Every day actors give their best performance while looking flawless, and it is easy to look at our favourite ones and assume they look so fit because they must be getting enough time to take care of themselves. But, that is not true! Certainly looking all glam is part of their job but it is tough for them as well to stay fit and healthy amidst work commitments, travel, and much more. One can easily feel there aren’t enough hours in a day to get all this done, and then there are actors like Ashi Singh, who ensure to take out time from their busy schedule to balance everything out. The actor has recently taken a liking towards working out every morning to stay healthy and fit, before getting into her jam-packed day.

Ashi Singh said, “I start my day at 6 AM with my workout which pumps me up with a rush of energy. I have been learning various techniques at the gym, which is adding to my overall strength training. Moreover, it has become a major stressbuster for me, when I am at the gym, all my stress and tiredness take the backseat. It is my new-found love, and I am looking forward to achieving my fitness goal. Working out helps me look fit and remain healthy throughout the day even when there are long hours of shoot.”

Kudos to Ashi for her commitment and dedication towards her fitness goals! Well, we are sure that many of her fans will be motivated to find their own fitness mantra and pursue it with such dedication!

