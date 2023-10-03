Mint's new show 'The Alt View' captures the voice of India's youth on burning policy issues

October 4, 2023

New Delhi: India’s robust diplomatic efforts on the global stage during the COVID-19 pandemic, its neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and its recent role as the host of the G20 summit have resulted in significant geopolitical benefits for the country. As a result, India is now widely regarded as a prominent representative of the global South, and its economy is one of the fastest-growing among the major economies.

As our country continues to make significant progress in becoming a superpower, it is the younger generation who will ultimately lead us into the next few decades. It is crucial that current policy and business leaders listen to the voices of tomorrow’s leaders as they shape the rules that will greatly affect their lives. It is important to recognize the role and influence of the youth in guiding our country’s future.

Mint, which is a part of the HT Media Group, is thrilled to announce its new fortnightly show called ‘The Alt View.’ The show will showcase the beliefs, values, frustrations, and recommendations of students and young professionals from all over the country on the major economic and political developments. In each episode, the show will delve into the developing rules and legislation around burning issues such as data privacy, climate change, education policy, mental health, technology & AI, intellectual property rights, hybrid work, unemployment, entrepreneurship, and more.

In the first episode of ‘The Alt View,’ Mint visited Miranda House, one of India’s top undergraduate institutions for women. The team asked students about India’s Data Protection Act, individual data privacy, online data usage, and their general sense of safety while using India’s internet space. Apar Gupta, a lawyer and founder of the Internet Freedom Foundation, also joined the team to help connect the dots and explain the basic nuances of data privacy and the global Internet ecosystem.

At HT Media, we firmly believe that the future of India is in safe hands. The younger generation is highly aware, passionate, optimistic, and committed to working hard towards bringing about positive change. Through our platform, we aim to amplify the collective voice of the youth and make it heard in the corridors of power. We hope that this will result in the creation of better rules and regulations that will enable fair and inclusive growth for India.

This episode will air on the Mint Youtube channel at 8 PM on Wednesday, October 4th. Don’t forget to tune in!