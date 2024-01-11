Mukesh Modi, Maker of “Political War,” Presents a Tribute to Ram Mandir with the Song “Jai Shri Ram”

Amidst the nationwide enthusiasm for the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22, filmmaker Mukesh Modi, the maker of the film “Political War,” has paid homage to the sacred site through a song titled “Jai Shri Ram.” Producer-director Mukesh Modi extended his best wishes to everyone, expressing joy for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a momentous occasion that has the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and all party members. Modi stated, “We dedicate a song, ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ from our film ‘Political War’ to the Ram Mandir. This song and our film convey a positive message to society. I appeal to everyone to light a lamp at their homes on January 22 and send out a positive message.”

It’s worth mentioning that Mukesh Modi’s film “Political War” has been in the spotlight recently as the censor board has refused to approve its release. Despite this setback, the film is scheduled for an overseas release on February 16, 2024, and will subsequently be available on OTT platforms. The film, produced under the banner of Indie Films World, was shot in Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and the United States.

Alongside featuring the song “Jai Shri Ram,” the film carries a significant message. The filmmaker hopes that the government pays attention to the content of the film and provides an opportunity for its release across the country.

Starring Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Prashant Narayan, Abhay Bhargav, Shishir Sharma, Aman Verma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Dev Sharma, and Arun Bakshi, among others, “Political War” is envisioned as an inspiring film for the youth, deserving careful consideration from the government.