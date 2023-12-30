“My transition into a female avatar isn’t for the usual comic relief, it will intensify the drama,” says Shabir Ahluwalia

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the last year and a half. In the recent episodes audiences have seen Mohan’s voice gradually change, his eyes turn bloodshot, his fingers with nail paint on and all of this has left Radha and his family members completely perplexed. What lies in store for the audiences in the upcoming track is bound to give audiences goosebumps, as fans of Shabir Ahluwalia will see their icon transform physically into a female avatar.

Adding a layer of authenticity, the TV superstar has gone above and beyond in playing this never seen before avatar to the hilt. This bold transformation of Mohan’s persona promises to revolutionize the plot, land the big revelation impactfully and flip the tale on its head!

Shabir said, “A lot of actors have cross-dressed at some point in their careers, but it has usually been for comic relief. In contrast, my character’s transition into a female avatar will elevate the drama quotient and the intensity of a much-awaited highpoint in the plot … I’ve embraced it as a challenge, giving it my all. I have refrained in not caricaturizing the look or mannerisms but playing it with subtlety and restraint. I hope I’ve done justice to the script, and the audience feels the impact of this gripping sequence.”

While Shabir sinks his teeth into the new avatar as a challenge, it will be interesting for the viewers to find out whether Damini confesses about her crime after all or not!

