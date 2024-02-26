Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha, gives us insight about associating with Star Plus for the first time! Deets Inside

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Now, Star Plus has arrived with a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Star Plus will show Udne Ki Aasha to depict the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her makeshift, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

For the first time, Neha Harsora will be seen collaborating with Star Plus for Udne Ki Aasha. Neha Harsora was last seen on Sab TV’s show Dhruv Tara. Having such a talented actress in the show would definitely be a delight for the audience to relish. She will surely add her charm to the show.

Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha shares,” I am super excited about my show Udne Ki Aasha. This is my first collaboration with Star Plus, and I feel blessed and grateful to be a part of it. Star Plus has unique and varied content that resonates with the audience. I am nervous and excited at the same time; we have all worked our hearts, sweat, and blood for the show that the audience will witness through our show.”.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will air on Star Plus from March 12th at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.