Nickelodeon further strengthens its leadership with the launch of two new homegrown IPs ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ and ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samrat’

Speaking on bolstering its IP play, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, our understanding of kids and the whitespaces in the industry has led us to define the category and fuel its growth. As a responsible storyteller, it has always been our endeavour to deliver category-defining content that sparks imaginations, while being equally sensitive to needs of our audience. We take pride in being home to characters and IPs that have created an everlasting bond with our discerning young viewers and driven preference to the channel, making us advertisers’ favourite. Over the last decade, our long-standing leadership is a testament to Nickelodeon’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality content that resonates with young audiences.”

Anu Sikka, Head – Creative, Content & Research, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, further added, “At Nickelodeon we have always crafted stories with love; Both the shows, Abhimanyu ki Alien Family’ and Kanha – Morpankh Samrat are centered around characters that have their own individualities, making them extremely endearing and relatable. Moreover, they tap into genres that will surely get kids excited, leaving them wanting for more. We are certain both IPs will offer our viewers unmatched entertainment this summer season.”

Ashish J Thapar, Chief Executive Officer, Hi-Tech Animations Studios, said, “Our partnership with Nickelodeon is filled with creative innovation. We have always looked for new avenues to create and bring to life characters that kids can resonate, and grow up with, while the character and storytelling evolves. With Abhimanyu ki Alien Family, India gets its very first, homegrown sci-fi kids show. The show allows us to tap into a new genre and drive excitement and interest within kids. Each character is carefully designed to be extremely relatable and amiable. We are confident about the success of a concept that is new-age, and one that delivers an experience that is new to the kids’ category in India.”

Kickstarting with ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ marketing, the campaign will seeunique and creative promotions across platforms. From in-cinema advertising to rolling out ads on Connected TVs, the channel will ensure deeper engagement. In addition to this, the channel will also organize screenings and van activations in key metros to create maximum excitement. Pulling out all stops for the launch will be a robust multi-screen and multi-touchpoint marketing plan across the network strength that is sure to draw equal attention from brands as well as kids. While popular influencers will drive interactivity, dance challenges, Nickelodeon will introduce characters along with the show themed games on website, Instagram, JioTV STB & Smartphones. Taking the overall marketing initiative, a step forward, Nickelodeon will partner with various high street F&B brands with exciting combos for kids.