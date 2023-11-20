PTC Punjabi unveils new Prime Time content

In its commitment to entertain the audiences, PTC Punjabi channel has once again kept its promise alive, beginning 20th November the Prime time on PTC Punjabi channel will be full of entertainment.

At its core will be the new programming and content initiatives. Movies, new fiction series, crime shows, reality shows and PTC Studio – music show.

Talking about the new programming initiatives MD and President PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan said,

“Punjabi viewers have been asking us for a long time to bring in entertaining drama series and engaging shows. Finally, we have brought some of the most engaging content in prime time which begins at 6 pm everyday. My sincere request to all Punjabis is to watch Punjabi channels and watch Punjabi content. Watch any channel but watch Punjabi channels”.

Every evening the showcase window will begin at 6 PM IST, through its marquee property PTC BOX Office, the channel promises to showcase a new film every day. Committed to promoting local talent and artists, PTC BOX Office movies has produced more than 100 movies touching the local nuances, aspirations and giving creative platform to many performers.

The current season of Voice of Punjab Season 14 is enthralling audiences and has created new milestones in generating audience interest show the recent BARC ratings, the reality show in forthcoming weeks will not only declare the winner of the current season but will also bring many yesteryears celebrity artists to the fore.

After the huge success of the first Political web series of Punjab “Chausar”, PTC Punjabi will now start its new Political Drama series “Mohre”, the show will be aired Monday to Friday at 8: 30 PM. Directed by Gaurav Rana the fiction series highlights the political Intrigues and family conflicts. “Mohre” is a story of personal and political conflicts, confrontations resulting in unpredictable outcomes of relationships and political futures.

Khabardaar – Asal Jurm Diyan Asal Kahaniyaan is a Crime Series based on the real stories of crime and criminals, The show will be aired Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The show aims to try and raise awareness among audiences and does not sensationalize crime. The show encourages citizen led policing and safeguarding our surroundings.

PTC Studio- Music Show will be a live in studio session of popular Punjabi Singers, the show will have performances of veteran and upcoming Punjabi singers. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM.

In August this year PTC Punjabi revamped its rest of the day programming with many new entertainment shows namely Flames, Chuskiyaan, and Hit Singh Di Track List.

